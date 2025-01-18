SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

