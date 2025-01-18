SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

