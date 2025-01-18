SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

