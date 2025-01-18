SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at about $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

