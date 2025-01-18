SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,364 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toast by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after buying an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Transactions at Toast
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Toast
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toast
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.