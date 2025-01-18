SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,364 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toast by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after buying an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,823,932. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

