SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $39.46 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -232.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

