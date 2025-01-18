SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $65.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.