SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

