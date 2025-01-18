SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.