SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PEO opened at $23.80 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.