SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

