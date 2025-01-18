SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 271,468 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

