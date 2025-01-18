SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,868,000 after buying an additional 468,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vale by 274.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 723.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $8.95 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

