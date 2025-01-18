SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.18 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

