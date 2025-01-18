SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,251.34. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,700,658 shares of company stock valued at $140,360,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

