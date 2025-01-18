Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of WBD FY2024 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn ($4.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.40). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.