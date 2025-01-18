Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for Zumiez Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

