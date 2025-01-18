Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Forecast for Fiserv Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,171,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,624,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

