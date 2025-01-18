Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Global Payments Q4 Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

GPN stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

