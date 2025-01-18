Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

