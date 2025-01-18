SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 105.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

