SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,803.16. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 105.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in SentinelOne by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

