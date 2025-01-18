Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 3.3 %

SERV stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,166. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

