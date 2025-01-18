Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Decreases By 14.8%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$49.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.04. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$31.06 and a 52 week high of C$58.32.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

