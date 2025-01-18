Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Decreases By 14.8%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Accelleron Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$49.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.04. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$31.06 and a 52 week high of C$58.32.
About Accelleron Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accelleron Industries
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.