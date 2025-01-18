Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 17.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,003,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Aftermath Silver
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.