Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 17.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,003,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

AAGFF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

