Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Declines By 23.1%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immuneering Trading Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.34. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.