Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Declines By 23.1%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRXGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.34. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.