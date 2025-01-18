Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Declines By 23.1%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immuneering Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.34. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.68.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.