Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 23.1%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of IRRHF opened at $2,943.50 on Friday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,943.50 and a twelve month high of $2,943.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,943.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.14.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

