Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 23.1%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Interroll Stock Performance
Shares of IRRHF opened at $2,943.50 on Friday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,943.50 and a twelve month high of $2,943.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,943.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.14.
Interroll Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interroll
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.