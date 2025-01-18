Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 9.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $134.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

