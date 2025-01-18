Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 9.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $134.27.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.