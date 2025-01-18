Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 9.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.