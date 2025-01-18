Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Rises By 14.1%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 610,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $261.62 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $168.13 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

