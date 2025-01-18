Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Rises By 14.1%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 610,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $261.62 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $168.13 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.