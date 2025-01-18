Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 9.6%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.88 ($35.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.32. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($28.36) and a 52-week high of €35.26 ($36.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

