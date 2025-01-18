Short Interest in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Decreases By 19.6%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

