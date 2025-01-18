Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $30.89 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

