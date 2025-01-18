Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.98.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.50 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.