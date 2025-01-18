Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $2,367,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.50 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

