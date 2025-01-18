Sidoti Csr Decreases Earnings Estimates for Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -17.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 108,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 88.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.