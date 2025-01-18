Silvaco Group’s (SVCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Silvaco Group stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This trade represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

