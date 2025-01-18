Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives $60.56 Average PT from Analysts

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on SW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SW opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.20 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

