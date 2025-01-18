Smurfit Westrock PLC: Jairo Lorenzatto Steps Down as President and CEO for LATAM

On January 14, 2025, Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW) announced in a Form 8-K filing that Jairo Lorenzatto, President and Chief Executive Officer for LATAM, will be stepping down from his role on January 31, 2025, citing personal reasons. Alvaro Henao will succeed Lorenzatto, assuming the position effective February 1, 2025. Lorenzatto will continue to support the company in a non-executive advisory role through March 1, 2025, facilitating a smooth leadership transition.

Alvaro Henao, the incoming President and CEO for LATAM, currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Integration at the company, a position he has held since 2024. With an extensive career spanning 36 years, Henao has held various roles with increasing responsibilities at Smurfit Kappa Group plc. Notably, between 2013 and 2023, he served as the Chief Executive Officer, Central Cluster, at Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

It is essential to note that Smurfit Kappa Group plc and WestRock Company merged to form Smurfit Westrock plc on July 5, 2024, marking a significant consolidation in the industry. The company’s commitment to a seamless integration of leadership is evident with the appointment of Alvaro Henao to lead the LATAM division following Lorenzatto’s departure.

The filing includes a declaration of compliance, with Ken Bowles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Smurfit Westrock plc, signing the document on January 16, 2025. The transparency in these announcements showcases the company’s dedication to effective communication and smooth transitions in its executive leadership team.

