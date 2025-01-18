Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives $74.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,618.90. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $60.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.