Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

