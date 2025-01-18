South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) & Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Head-To-Head Contrast

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Bow and Plains All American Pipeline”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline $48.71 billion 0.29 $1.23 billion $1.12 17.91

Analyst Recommendations

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

This is a summary of recent ratings for South Bow and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 Plains All American Pipeline 2 6 5 0 2.23

South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $19.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given South Bow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow is more favorable than Plains All American Pipeline.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2.08% 11.63% 4.82%

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 113.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats South Bow on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars. This segment provides terminaling, storage, and other facilities-related services, as well as merchant activities. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminaling. This segment also includes ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, and natural gasoline derived from natural gas production and processing activities, as well as crude oil refining processes. Its NGL components are used for various applications, such as heating, engine, and industrial fuels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

