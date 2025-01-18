SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

