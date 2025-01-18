Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 199 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.42) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.88).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 102.30 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.80 ($2.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,820.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

