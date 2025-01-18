Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

