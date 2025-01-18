Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $540.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.21.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

SPOT opened at $486.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.20. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $506.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

