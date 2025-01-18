State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $97.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,267,560 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

