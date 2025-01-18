Stem, Inc. Appoints Arun Narayanan as New Chief Executive OfficerSAN FRANCISCO – Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Arun Narayanan has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executiv

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stem’s 8K filing here.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories