Stifel Nicolaus Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

