Stifel Nicolaus Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $14.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.19. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $205,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,505,033.13. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $692,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 626,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after buying an additional 227,580 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

