Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,195,000 after acquiring an additional 776,277 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after purchasing an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 26.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

