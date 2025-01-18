Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

SAIA opened at $486.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.88. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Saia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

